9 fun-filled photos from Spooked Out at V36 in Newtownabbey

Cool FM’s Melissa Riddell hosted an energetic roadshow featuring games and a fancy dress competition with prizes for the most creative costumes. Visitors also enjoyed the Screams and Tricks Funfair, packed with thrilling rides and attractions, which will remain open to the public from 4pm to 9pm each evening until Sunday, November 2.
Among those joining in the Halloween celebrations, which ended with a spectacular fireworks display, was the Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Julie Gilmour.
1 / 3