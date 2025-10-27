9 fun-filled photos from Spooked Out at V36 in Newtownabbey

Published 27th Oct 2025, 14:59 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 15:08 GMT
Around 6,000 people dressed up in their best Halloween costumes and gathered at V36 in Newtownabbey for a Spooked Out night of fun.

Cool FM’s Melissa Riddell hosted an energetic roadshow featuring games and a fancy dress competition with prizes for the most creative costumes. Visitors also enjoyed the Screams and Tricks Funfair, packed with thrilling rides and attractions, which will remain open to the public from 4pm to 9pm each evening until Sunday, November 2.

Among those joining in the Halloween celebrations, which ended with a spectacular fireworks display, was the Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Julie Gilmour.

Father and son, Lee and Ollie Greer in matching vampire costumes

Father and son, Lee and Ollie Greer in matching vampire costumes Photo: Kelvin Boyes

Cousins Layton and Rhea Laverty got creative with their Tic Tac costumes.

Cousins Layton and Rhea Laverty got creative with their Tic Tac costumes. Photo: Kelvin Boyes

Eabha and Roise Fitzpatrick dressed as a Corpse Bride and La Catrina for the spooky event.

Eabha and Roise Fitzpatrick dressed as a Corpse Bride and La Catrina for the spooky event. Photo: Kelvin Boyes

Cool FM's Melissa Riddell presenting the fancy dress competition.

Cool FM's Melissa Riddell presenting the fancy dress competition. Photo: Kelvin Boyes

