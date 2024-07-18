Spread across County Armagh, there are a wide variety of different sporting activities that youngsters can take part in during their summer break from school.
Complete with a cúl kit that includes a backpack, jersey and quarter zip top, all you need to do is drop your 6-13 year old off with a packed lunch and a smile on their face.
Take a look at these nine opportunities at GAA cúl camps for your kids this summer in Armagh:
1. Culloville: July 22-26
Specialising in football and camogie, Culloville’s border-town base makes it a great choice for nearby Newry residents to send their kids across July 22-26.Pack a hurley and helmet alongside a mouthguard to keep your little one safe and prepare yourself to hear all about the activities afterwards.For more information, contact Gerard Callan on 353861245168 Photo: Unsplash
2. Clan Na Gael: July 22-26
Based in Lurgan, the Clan Na Gael cúl club is the perfect choice for local Gaelic football fanatics hoping to try their hand at the energetic sport.Running from 10am to 2pm Monday, July 22 to Friday, July 26, your kids are sure to have great fun whilst learning the specific skills needed for the sport.For more information, contact Stevie Lavery on 07810441863 Photo: Clan Na Gael via Facebook
3. Cullyhanna: July 29 - August 2
Boasting an action-packed week of hurling, football and camogie, your son or daughter is guaranteed to have spent all their energy during the intensive week.Prepare for the typical Northern Ireland weather and pop a rain jacket and suncream into your child’s cúl kit backpack to cover any eventualities.For more information, contact Ciaran McKeever on 07730013083 Photo: Unsplash
4. Middletown: July 29 - August 2
Another football, hurling and camogie line-up, Middletown’s GAA cúl club offerings are closer to Keady and county town Armagh than the aforementioned Cullyhanna.Regardless of if your little one is an expert sports star or has never played before, every child is catered for during the week-long physical feat.For more information, contact Vincent Mallon on 07565048085 Photo: Middletown via Facebook
