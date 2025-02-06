Attendees at the Town Hall event included the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Mayor Alderman Beth Adger MBE; music teachers; festival participants past and present, and both present and former Larne Music Festival committee members.

Throughout the evening, visitors were serenaded by the musical talents of Niamh Reynolds on harp and Rory Madden on piano, with wonderful vocal solos performed by Matthew Edwards and Charlotte McIlroy later in the evening.

The current Chairman of LMF, Richard Barnes and Mayor Alderman Beth Adger MBE spoke of the revival of the festival in 1999 by John Dooris, a well-known local musician and choir master. Richard highlighted the significant efforts of Ann Tinsley, Patricia McKinley-Hutchinson and Alison Weatherup in moving the Festival forward at this time.

He also extended his appreciation for the support of schools, teachers and of course the pupils. The support of Mid and East Antrim was also noted alongside the steadfast support from Larne Rotary Club, as well as the Earl and Countess of Antrim throughout the entire life of the Festival.

Thanks were expressed to Rev C McClure and the clerk session of First Larne Presbyterian Church for the use of their superb venue.

The committee’s next fund-raising event for Larne Music Festival will be a pub quiz held at the Olderfleet bar and garden venue on Wednesday, February 26 at 8pm; everyone is welcome.

Meanwhile, this year’s Larne Music Festival will be held at First Larne Presbyterian Church halls from Wednesday, April 2 – Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Both online and postal festival entries should be made by Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Larne Music Festival will conclude this year with a Gala concert at 7pm on Saturday, April 5 2025 at Larne Presbyterian Church halls.

The compere for the evening will be Father Eugene O’Hagan and all proceeds for the gala concert will again be donated to Larne Food Bank.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to these wonderful events from Larne Music Festival,” the committee said.

More details can be found on the website www.larnemusicfestival.com and on the Facebook page.

1 . Larne Music Festival centenary celebration Guests including the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger at the Larne Music Festival centenary celebration. Photo: Larne Music Festival

2 . Larne Music Festival centenary celebration The Larne Music Festival centenary celebration at the Town Hall. Photo: Larne Music Festival

3 . Larne Music Festival centenary celebration Attendees at Larne Town Hall celebrated 100 years of promoting and enjoying music-making in the town. Photo: Larne Music Festival