9 of the best eco-friendly places to enjoy a green getaway across Northern Ireland

1 . Hemp Cottage, 84 Church Road, Crossgar, Downpatrick

This innovative, eco-friendly cottage sits along the Ballynahinch River and is built with sustainability in mind using natural insulation materials, as well as hemp and lime walls. The location is ideal for outdoor activities like hiking and mountain biking in the nearby Mourne Mountains​, another area of outstanding natural beauty, ready to be explored.For more information go to discovernorthernireland.com/accommodation/hemp-cottage-p699431 Photo: Discover NI