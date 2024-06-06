9 of the best eco-friendly places to enjoy a green getaway across Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland offers a variety of unique, eco-friendly accommodations that prioritise letting you enjoy your stay while minimising the environmental implications.
Whether you want to step back in time and enjoy a digital-detox, or simply relax in nature, there is a perfect staycation spot for you.
From luxurious eco-lodges powered entirely by renewable energy to rustic shepherd’s huts that offer a true off-grid experience, these accommodations are designed to provide comfort while keeping sustainability at the forefront.
Embracing eco-friendly practices such as solar power, sustainable building materials, and waste reduction, each location offers a unique way to connect with the natural beauty of Northern Ireland.
Ready to plan your green getaway? Here are some of the best eco-friendly accommodations across Northern Ireland:
1. Hemp Cottage, 84 Church Road, Crossgar, Downpatrick
This innovative, eco-friendly cottage sits along the Ballynahinch River and is built with sustainability in mind using natural insulation materials, as well as hemp and lime walls. The location is ideal for outdoor activities like hiking and mountain biking in the nearby Mourne Mountains, another area of outstanding natural beauty, ready to be explored.For more information go to discovernorthernireland.com/accommodation/hemp-cottage-p699431 Photo: Discover NI
2. The Salthouse Eco-Lodges, 39 Dunamallaght Road, Ballycastle
Located in Ballycastle within the grounds of the Salthouse Hotel, these luxury lodges are set in a picturesque woodland and operate entirely off-grid, using solely renewable energy sources. Each lodge sleeps up to six guests and comes fully equipped with high-end amenities and breathtaking views.For more information go to thesalthousehotel.com/lodges.html Photo: Peter Bruce
3. Ocean View Pods at Glenarm Castle, 1 Tully Rd, Glenarm
Situated on the grounds of the historic Glenarm Castle, these eco-friendly glamping pods offer a comfortable stay in an unbeatable location. They are built with sustainable materials and provide a unique blend of nature and history. The latest addition to this must-visit staycation spot is a wood-fired hot tub.For more information go to glenarmcastle.com/ocean-view-pods Photo: Glenarm Castle website
4. Tepee Valley Campsite, 20 Shanecrackan Road, Markethill
In the heart of County Armagh, this family-friendly campsite offers a variety of unique accommodations including tepees, shepherds’ huts and traditional gypsy caravans. The site emphasises sustainability through waste reduction, use of solar energy, and commitment to preserving the natural environment that surrounds it.For more information go to tepeevalleycampsite.co.uk Photo: Tepee Valley website