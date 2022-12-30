9 of the best places in Northern Ireland to buy and sell pre-loved tech

Buying technology can get super expensive, especially when buying new items just after they’re released.
Saving money and cutting costs is becoming an important part of daily life now, so buying a refurbished pre-owned phone, tablet or laptop might suit you better than splashing the cash on brand new items.
There are plenty of companies throughout Northern Ireland that specialise in buying your unwanted tech pieces, refurbishing them and selling them on to other customers, making it an ideal way of trading in an old gadget and buying a new one.
Whether you’re in desperate need of an upgrade or simply fancy a new device in your life, here are some of the best places in the country to buy pre-loved tech.
Additional reporting by Maisie Laughton.
1. CeX
CeX has a number of stores across Northern Ireland, allowing you to sell your tech in-store and online for money or store credit to be exchanged for other preloved items.
They buy and sell everything from games consoles, phones, games, movies and much more, with a vast selection of everything available in store.
For more information, go to webuy.com
Photo: CeX website
2. MobileZone Belfast
At MobileZone Belfast, they stock a great range of refurbished second hand devices, including tablets, phones and other electronics. All can be bought at a much lower cost than if you bought new, all whilst still getting a high quality product.
For more information, go to mobilezonebelfast.co.uk/phone-trade-ins
Photo: MobileZone website
3. Cash Converters
A giant in the preloved tech world, Cash Converters have pioneered the buying and selling of pre-owned goods for almost four decades. Cash Converters is the UK’s largest second-hand retailer with affordable personal finance solutions that give their customers the freedom of choice, as well as providing a great variety to customers looking to buy rather than sell.
For more information, go to cashconverters.co.uk/belfast
Photo: Cash Converters Facebook
4. Mr Fone
There are 3 Mr Fone locations across Northern Ireland, offering a low cost, high-quality pre-loved tech service as well as fixing device screens. Ranging from smartphones to tablets, there are plenty of different options to choose from on the website.
For more information, go to mrfone.co.uk
Photo: Mr Fone Facebook