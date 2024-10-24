1 . Boathouse Antrim

Located on the first floor of the 2.3million Gateway Visitor Centre in Antrim, the Boathouse restaurant offers a family friendly environment, with an outdoor terrace offering panoramic views across Lough Neagh. Their diverse menu includes delicious fish and chips and authentic pizzas, making it the perfect stop off for locals and visitors to the area. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council