If you fancy somewhere different for your dinner or quirky for your cuppa, here are 9 great spots in the wider Antrim and Newtownabbey regions.
Ranging from a centuries old farmhouse to Asian strret food, there’s something to suit everyone.
Is there anywhere you’d add to the list?
1. Boathouse Antrim
Located on the first floor of the 2.3million Gateway Visitor Centre in Antrim, the Boathouse restaurant offers a family friendly environment, with an outdoor terrace offering panoramic views across Lough Neagh. Their diverse menu includes delicious fish and chips and authentic pizzas, making it the perfect stop off for locals and visitors to the area. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council
2. Tokyo's Asian Street Food
Situated in a food truck in the Doagh Road area of Newtownabbey, Tokyo's Asian Street Food has earned a following of fans from across the borough and further afield for its freshly cooked Asian cuisine. Photo: Tokyo's Asian Street Food
3. The Crosskeys Inn
Arguably one of the quirkiest hospitality venues across the borough, The Crosskeys Inn in Toome is Ireland's oldest thatched pub dating from the 17th Century. Famous for its traditional music offerings, food is available for group bookings. Photo: The Crosskeys Inn
4. Brown's Coffee Co
Situated beside the Old Presbyterian Church on Ballyclare's Main Street, Brown's Coffee Co is renowned for its homemade tray bakes and tasty coffee. The venue has old church pews as seats, helping to create a unique atmosphere. Photo: Google