9 photos from the Duchess of Gloucester’s visit to Edenvilla Secret Garden

The visit highlighted the exceptional efforts of the volunteers, community leaders and sports groups who have contributed to the vibrancy of the area.
The Duchess toured the beautifully maintained walled garden, which has become a community hub, offering a relaxed and safe environment for people of all abilities. She also met with council officers who lead on the Edenvilla Secret Garden project and continue to work closely with the volunteers.
The royal visitor also met with representatives from the local Men’s Shed, The Arc, Edenvilla Green Gym, Portadown Tennis Club and Portadown Hockey Club.
The Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon, Councillor Kyle Savage said: "This visit is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, local volunteers, sports organisations, and community leaders.
"Their tireless efforts have made this green space a place where people come together to support one another, share experiences, learn from each other and create a brighter future for all.”
The Duchess had the opportunity to further engage with community members and elected representatives and the visit concluded with young people from Edenderry Methodist Church Girls and Boys Brigades participating in bushcraft activities and storytelling.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.