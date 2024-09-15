9 photos from the Duchess of Gloucester’s visit to Edenvilla Secret Garden

The visit highlighted the exceptional efforts of the volunteers, community leaders and sports groups who have contributed to the vibrancy of the area.

The Duchess toured the beautifully maintained walled garden, which has become a community hub, offering a relaxed and safe environment for people of all abilities. She also met with council officers who lead on the Edenvilla Secret Garden project and continue to work closely with the volunteers.

The royal visitor also met with representatives from the local Men’s Shed, The Arc, Edenvilla Green Gym, Portadown Tennis Club and Portadown Hockey Club.

The Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon, Councillor Kyle Savage said: "This visit is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, local volunteers, sports organisations, and community leaders.

"Their tireless efforts have made this green space a place where people come together to support one another, share experiences, learn from each other and create a brighter future for all.”

The Duchess had the opportunity to further engage with community members and elected representatives and the visit concluded with young people from Edenderry Methodist Church Girls and Boys Brigades participating in bushcraft activities and storytelling.

1 . Royal Visit The Duchess of Gloucester learning about the Edenvilla Secret Garden from a young member of the community. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

2 . Royal Visit The Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage, welcomed the Duchess of Gloucester to the renowned community space. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

3 . Royal Visit The visit highlighted the exceptional efforts of the volunteers, community leaders and groups. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

4 . Royal Visit The royal visitor chatting with young people during the visit to Edenvilla Secret Garden in Portadown. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye