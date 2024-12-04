Since last year’s amazing win by a woman in Armagh, and another fantastic house win by a couple in Craigavon, eyes are all on Tommy French Competitions website to see who the lucky winner will be this Christmas.

Wrapped in a red ribbon, the house will be signed over to the lucky winner after the draw on December 29 this year plus the competition will also be supporting Cancer Focus NI.

Or if you prefer the cash, an amazing £250,000 will be transferred into your bank account.

In June this year a young Co Armagh couple, who just had their first baby days before, won a new house via Tommy French Competitions.

Tyler Burns and his partner Erin had been living with her parents in a bid to raise money for their first house. “We moved in there for a while to try and get a bit of money together so we could actually get a deposit and get a mortgage and a house. So that just went out the window,” said Tyler. “We are very grateful.”

To enter, please go to TommyFrenchCompetitions.com or check out the Facebook page.

Tommy French said: “It’s great to be able to make someone’s Christmas extra special with this life-changing prize. Tickets are available from our website. We look forward to making that all important call to the lucky winner on December 29.”

1 . Wrapped in a Christmas red ribbon

2 . Stunning kitchen

3 . Luxury bedroom

4 . Fabulous living room