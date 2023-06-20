Register
9 photos of Christian Aid coffee morning at Ballycastle

Ballycastle Parish Centre was the venue recently for a Coffee Morning for Christian Aid.
By Una Culkin
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:55 BST

There was a good turn out of support from the local community.

Christian Aid’s work began in 1945, when they were founded by British and Irish churches to help refugees following the Second World War. For more than 75 years, they have provided humanitarian relief and long-term development support for poor communities worldwide, while highlighting suffering, tackling injustice and championing people’s rights.

Here’s some photos of a lovely morning...

Enjoying some coffee and conversation at Ballycastle Parish Centre at the recent Christian Aid coffee morning. Credit McAuley Multimedia

1. Community

Enjoying some coffee and conversation at Ballycastle Parish Centre at the recent Christian Aid coffee morning. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Enjoying some coffee and conversation at Ballycastle Parish Centre at the recent Christian Aid coffee morning. Credit McAuley Multimedia

2. Community

Enjoying some coffee and conversation at Ballycastle Parish Centre at the recent Christian Aid coffee morning. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Enjoying some coffee and conversation at Ballycastle Parish Centre at the recent Christian Aid coffee morning. Credit McAuley Multimedia

3. Community

Enjoying some coffee and conversation at Ballycastle Parish Centre at the recent Christian Aid coffee morning. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Enjoying some coffee and conversation at Ballycastle Parish Centre at the recent Christian Aid coffee morning. Credit McAuley Multimedia

4. Community

Enjoying some coffee and conversation at Ballycastle Parish Centre at the recent Christian Aid coffee morning. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

