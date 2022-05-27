Organised by Mavemacullen Accordion Band, it was held on May 21 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Favourable weather and plenty of entertainment meant a great crowd attended, enjoying a fun-filled day.

Numerous competitions were arranged throughout the day, including Fancy Dress, Best Cake, Dog Show culminating in the grand finale ‘It’s A Knockout’ with six teams participating in some very energetic games.

Numerous craft stalls were there to browse around with all the finest local Co Armagh produce on offer at teh Farmers’ Market.

The children loved the Tombola, Carnival Arena, Bouncy Castle and Face Painting.

Simultaneously all day entertainment was provided by an amazing array of local bands and artists.

The last time a village fete took place in Clare was in 1942, when it was organised by Mrs Harden of Harrybrook and Miss Muriel Whitten, a teacher at Clare School.

They wanted to raise money for the Soldiers’ Comforts during World War 2.

That Fete was officially opened by Mrs Montgomery, mother of Field Marshal Montgomery of Moville, Co Donegal.

One of the organisers of this year’s Fete said: “Hopefully it won’t be another 80 years until there is another Fete in Clare.”

The Band are making a donation to the British Heart Foundation.

As the locals said: “This has put Clare on the map.”

1. All smiles at the Village Fete organised by Mavemacullen Accordion Band in Clare, Tandragee on May 21 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Photo Sales

2. Starting young on the tractor at the Village Fete organised by Mavemacullen Accordion Band in Clare, Tandragee on May 21 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Photo Sales

3. Having fun at the Village Fete organised by Mavemacullen Accordion Band in Clare, Tandragee on May 21 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Photo Sales

4. Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Paul Berry at the Village Fete organised by Mavemacullen Accordion Band in Clare, Tandragee on May 21 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Photo Sales