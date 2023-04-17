Register
Former President of the United States Bill Clinton is welcomed to QUB. Photo by Press Eye.

9 photos of Good Friday Agreement anniversary event at QUB

Former US president Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary were among global figures in Belfast today (Monday) to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2023, 20:45 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 20:53 BST

They were joined by former US Senator George Mitchell, former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern at Queen’s University Belfast, which is hosting a three-day Agreement 25 conference.

A bust of Mr Mitchell, who chaired the talks that led to the 1998 agreement, was unveiled at the event, which was also attended by Northern Ireland political representatives.

Attending the Agreement 25 Conference at Queen’s University Belfast marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

1. Agreement 25

Attending the Agreement 25 Conference at Queen’s University Belfast marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair speaking at the Queen's University event. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

2. Agreement 25

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair speaking at the Queen's University event. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

As part of the conference a bust was unveiled of Senator George Mitchell, who also served as Chancellor of Queen's University for 10 years. Left to right: Mr Mitchell, his wife Heather, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton and Tony Blair. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

3. Agreement 25

As part of the conference a bust was unveiled of Senator George Mitchell, who also served as Chancellor of Queen's University for 10 years. Left to right: Mr Mitchell, his wife Heather, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton and Tony Blair. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Senator Mitchell at the unveiling of the bust. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

4. Agreement 25

Senator Mitchell at the unveiling of the bust. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

