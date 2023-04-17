9 photos of Good Friday Agreement anniversary event at QUB
Former US president Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary were among global figures in Belfast today (Monday) to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2023, 20:45 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 20:53 BST
They were joined by former US Senator George Mitchell, former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern at Queen’s University Belfast, which is hosting a three-day Agreement 25 conference.
A bust of Mr Mitchell, who chaired the talks that led to the 1998 agreement, was unveiled at the event, which was also attended by Northern Ireland political representatives.
Page 1 of 2