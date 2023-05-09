Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 photos of Mosside Coronation tea

The community of Mosside raised a cup in celebration of the coronation of King Charles.

By Una Culkin
Published 9th May 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:35 BST

Here’s a selection of photos of the day...

Pictured at the King Charles Coronation tea held in Mosside Orange Hall on Saturday to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI

1. Community

Pictured at the King Charles Coronation tea held in Mosside Orange Hall on Saturday to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI Photo: s

Pictured at the King Charles Coronation tea held in Mosside Orange Hall on Saturday to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI

2. Community

Pictured at the King Charles Coronation tea held in Mosside Orange Hall on Saturday to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI Photo: s

Chelsea McNeill and Ian Stevenson pictured at the King Charles Coronation tea held in Mosside Orange Hall on Saturday to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI

3. Community

Chelsea McNeill and Ian Stevenson pictured at the King Charles Coronation tea held in Mosside Orange Hall on Saturday to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI Photo: s

The canteen staff pictured at the King Charles Coronation tea held in Mosside Orange Hall on Saturday to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI

4. Community

The canteen staff pictured at the King Charles Coronation tea held in Mosside Orange Hall on Saturday to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI Photo: s

