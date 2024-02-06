Photos sent to us by Armagh GAA show some of the work that has already started. Also there are images, constructed by the architect McCreanor Company Architects in Craigavon, which show what the new facility will look like when it is finished.

There are high hopes that two of the pitches and the gym will be opened by Winter. Work is to start on the gym in March/April this year. The facility will include four pitches and a bubble dome as well as the gym and changing facilities.

Chairperson of Armagh GAA, Paul McArdle, said: “This marks a historic moment for Armagh GAA and we are thrilled to see the commencement of this ambitious project. This will be game-changing for our players, teams, and coaches in their preparation to play and perform at the highest level.

1 . Sports pavillion with gym at the development centre The new £10m Armagh GAA Training Facility in Portadown. The multimillion-pound project will be delivered in a phased approach, with a major focus on completing two sand-based floodlit pitches and a state-of-the-art strength and conditioning facility, fully operational by the end of the season, representing an initial investment of £2 million. This crucial step underscores the dedication to delivering top-notch training facilities for football and hurling. Photo: Photo courtesy of McCreanor Company Architects

2 . At the digging of the first sod for the new Armagh GAA Development Centre Photo: Photo courtesy of Armagh GAA

3 . An aerial view of the new state-of-the-art facility Photo: Photo courtesy of McCreanor Company Architects

4 . Looking over the plans Photo: Photo courtesy of Armagh GAA