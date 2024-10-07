With plants in Portadown and Banbridge, Thompson Aero Seating is soaring to new heights with its newest star of the Vantage seating family – the VantageNOVA – a business class seat designed specifically for large, twin-aisle aircraft, like the A350.

VantageNOVA is an angled seat and has been cleverly designed by Thompson to achieve impressive space and privacy for passengers. In a competitive market, the VantageNOVA is already in great demand among airlines.

To meet demand, Thompson is seeking to increase its engineering function. Already this year it has boosted its engineering capability by 33% with engineers who are not all specifically from an aerospace background.

To meet continued growth, Thompson has plans to further increase capability into 2025 by another 30%, along with a range of site and infrastructure development plans, which match the world-class testing environment.

Jonny McGreevy, Vice President Engineering at Thompson Aero Seating, said: “Our range of premium aircraft seating is phenomenally successful and now our newest seat, the VantageNOVA, is in huge demand. We have a wealth of own-grown talent and engineering expertise specifically relating to aviation but we still need greater capacity.”

He revealed the firm is looking for engineers from various backgrounds such as mechanical, electrical, product development, engineering management, mechatronics, aeronautical, agricultural or automotive, to carry out a range of tasks.

Thompson Aero Seating is one of the leading suppliers of business and first-class aircraft seating, selling to many of the world’s top airlines including Delta, China Eastern and Singapore Airlines.

1 . Dining in style Dining in style on aeroplane seats designed by Portadown and Banbridge based firm Thompson Aero Seating

2 . Roomy seating area Plenty of room on the new business class seats launched by Thompson Aero Seating

3 . Optimises passengers' personal space New business class seats launched by Thompson Aero Seating

4 . Full flat bed seats offer relaxing space to sleep Comfortable new airline seating converts into full flat beds manufactured by Portadown and Banbridge based firm Thompson Aero Seating