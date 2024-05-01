These are all key parts of the local area’s make-up, but here at the Newtownabbey Times, we wanted to delve into some of the other things to see and do across the region.
We’ve had a think about some of the area’s scenic views, places to grab a nice pint or a spot to call in for a tasty lunch full of local flavour.
Take a look through our nine ideas and see what you think.
Can you think of any other places to add to the list?
1. Patterson's Spade Mill
See history come to life in the last working water-driven spade mill in daily use in the British Isles, Patterson's Spade Mill, Templepatrick. This unique visitor attraction, operated by the National Trust, is a must-see for anyone making a trip to Newtownabbey. Visitors will be able to witness blacksmithing during a tour of the site, with personalised gifts crafted on-site available to order. Photo: Press Eye
2. Glas-Na-Bradan Wood
Located just off the Hightown Road in Glengormley, Glas-Na-Bradan Wood offers panoramic views across Northern Ireland, including as far as Slemish to the north, Lough Neagh to the west and Strangford and the Mournes to the south. Managed by the Woodland Trust, the site, opened in June 2022, has provided another gateway into the Belfast Hills with around 2.5km of tracks. Photo: Russell Keers
3. Pots of Pleasure
Whether you're looking to pick up a nice artisan gift from a local craftsperson, or you fancy a relaxing cuppa, Pots of Pleasure on The Square in Ballyclare has been providing both for over 20 years. Photo: Google
4. Sentry Hill
To get an idea of what life was like in the 19th Century, Sentry Hill in Newtownabbey will help to provide an insight. Built in 1835 in the townland of Ballyvesey, the home replaced the existing thatched farmhouse and its contents have survived almost intact. A wealth of artefacts and archival material was amassed by the owners down the years. Aftrer a tour of museum, the landscaped grounds are also a must-see. Photo: Ronnie Moore