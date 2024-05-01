4 . Sentry Hill

To get an idea of what life was like in the 19th Century, Sentry Hill in Newtownabbey will help to provide an insight. Built in 1835 in the townland of Ballyvesey, the home replaced the existing thatched farmhouse and its contents have survived almost intact. A wealth of artefacts and archival material was amassed by the owners down the years. Aftrer a tour of museum, the landscaped grounds are also a must-see. Photo: Ronnie Moore