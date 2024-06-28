9 places you can take your dog while having a staycation in Northern Ireland

It doesn’t have to be a hassle bringing your furry companion on holiday. You and your dog can also enjoy a break with our 10 places you can take your doggy on holiday in Northern Ireland.
1. The Dirty Onion Bar, Belfast
Looking for somewhere to unwind and relax with a pint? When it comes to dogs, The Dirty Onion in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter is not to be sniffed at. Home to one of Belfast’s biggest beer gardens and with a cosy peat fire inside, this place has got you covered all year round. It is also renowned as one of the most dog-friendly establishments in town. You can stop off for a pint and your dog can enjoy some complimentary water and some tasty home-made doggie treats at the Doggie Dock. They even host seasonal social events for your four-legged friend so do keep an eye on their socials. For more information, go to www.thedirtyonion.comPhoto: The Dirty Onion via Facebook
2. Willow Cottage, Lough Erne, Fermanagh
Cosy Willow Cottage benefits from woodland views and an open fire, the perfect place to warm your hands or paws after a long day exploring the area. Just a short walk from the banks of Lough Erne the cottage is ideal for outdoor adventures with your doggy. For more information, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/holidays/northern-ireland/willow-cottagePhoto: Tourism Northern Ireland
3. Murlough National Nature Reserve, Dundrum
You and doggy have to give Murlough National Nature Reserve in Dundrum a go. This 2.5 mile long walk has stunning views of the Mourne Mountains and Dundrum Castle that will take your breath away and have your doggy wagging their tail. You can also access Murlough Beach via the reserve if your pawed pal still needs more things to sniff out. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/things-to-do/murlough-national-nature-reserve-p675981Photo: Tourism Northern Ireland
4. Port Path, Portstewart
Venturing towards the northern coastline, you and your best friend will adore the Port Path in Portstewart. At 6.5 miles in length, this scenic route between Portstewart and Portrush is a good, medium length walk for you both. You’ll have beautiful panoramic sea views towards Donegal and the Scottish Isles too. For a shorter jaunt, try Portstewart Strand, a Blue Flag beach where you’re sure to meet other owners and pals to say hello to. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/things-to-do/port-path-p695451Photo: Tourism Ireland