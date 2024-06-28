9 places you can take your dog while having a staycation in Northern Ireland

1 . The Dirty Onion Bar, Belfast

Looking for somewhere to unwind and relax with a pint? When it comes to dogs, The Dirty Onion in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter is not to be sniffed at. Home to one of Belfast’s biggest beer gardens and with a cosy peat fire inside, this place has got you covered all year round. It is also renowned as one of the most dog-friendly establishments in town. You can stop off for a pint and your dog can enjoy some complimentary water and some tasty home-made doggie treats at the Doggie Dock. They even host seasonal social events for your four-legged friend so do keep an eye on their socials. For more information, go to www.thedirtyonion.comPhoto: The Dirty Onion via Facebook