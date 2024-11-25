9 sparkling photos from Larne’s Christmas lights celebrations

The cold weather didn’t prevent Friday evening’s (November 22) crowd from enjoying a range of onstage entertainment including fabulous tunes from Sounds Good Music and The Allstars band.

Attendees made their way around the activities and entertainment at Broadway including face painting and balloon modelling, a reindeer pen and a sensory play

space - all accompanied by a host of magical characters who roamed the town centre spreading festive cheer.

A breath-taking Santa parade led by BeatnDrum Elf Samba Band escorted Santa plus Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna and guests through Larne town centre to the event stage to switch on the town’s Christmas Lights. The much-loved parade also included 50 local school children, Streetwise Circus, Carnival Promotions’ Bubble Bike and lots more.

