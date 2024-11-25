9 sparkling photos from Larne’s Christmas lights celebrations

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Nov 2024, 11:51 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 12:04 BST
The countdown to Christmas is officially underway in Larne following the switching on of the festive lights.

The cold weather didn’t prevent Friday evening’s (November 22) crowd from enjoying a range of onstage entertainment including fabulous tunes from Sounds Good Music and The Allstars band.

Attendees made their way around the activities and entertainment at Broadway including face painting and balloon modelling, a reindeer pen and a sensory play

space - all accompanied by a host of magical characters who roamed the town centre spreading festive cheer.

A breath-taking Santa parade led by BeatnDrum Elf Samba Band escorted Santa plus Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna and guests through Larne town centre to the event stage to switch on the town’s Christmas Lights. The much-loved parade also included 50 local school children, Streetwise Circus, Carnival Promotions’ Bubble Bike and lots more.

Santa arrives in style to switch on the Christmas lights.

1. Festive Lights

Santa arrives in style to switch on the Christmas lights. Photo: Submitted

Broadway was packed with people for the switching on of Larne's Christmas lights.

2. Festive Lights

Broadway was packed with people for the switching on of Larne's Christmas lights. Photo: Submitted

The BeatnDrum Elf Samba Band escorted Santa on his visit to Larne.

3. Festive Lights

The BeatnDrum Elf Samba Band escorted Santa on his visit to Larne. Photo: Submitted

Joining in the festive fun in Larne on Friday evening.

4. Festive Lights

Joining in the festive fun in Larne on Friday evening. Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Larne
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice