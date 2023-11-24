Despite being a small region with a population of just 1.8million people, Northern Ireland hasbeen an integral part of the UK’s space ambitions.

With a vibrant aerospace and defence industry, Northern Ireland's firms, researchers, and government policies are integral cogs in the UK’s space exploration strategy.

As a rapidly growing industry with a strong foundation in engineering heritage it’s no wonder we’re reaching for the stars.

Here are nine ways in which Northern Ireland has contributed to the UK's space ambitions:

Northern Ireland has been an integral part of the UK’s space ambitions. Picture: Billy Huynh on Unsplash

1. Building key components for major missions

Companies like Thales Belfast and their subsidiary Thales Alenia Space are at the heart of satellite technology, designing and manufacturing key components used in the European Space Agency's (ESA) various programmes. Their expertise in space-grade solar panels and imaging equipment is pivotal to the UK’s space mission success.

2. Groundbreaking research and development

Queen's University Belfast is home to the Astrophysics Research Centre, where groundbreaking research on star formation and the behaviour of celestial bodies contributes to our understanding of the universe. The centre's collaborations with NASA include funding awarded to an astrophysicist at the university for work in collaboration with NASA, involvement in space missions related to asteroid deflection, and an investigation into solar flares.

3. Hosting important space industry events

Belfast recently hosted the UK Space Conference, bringing together industry leaders, government officials, and space enthusiasts. This biennial event underlined Northern Ireland’s role as a gathering place for the exchange of ideas in the aerospace sector.

4. Developing a skilled aerospace workforce

The Northern Ireland Space Office works alongside academic institutions to develop programs that prepare students for the aerospace sector.

5. Advancing the UK's satellite capabilities

Newry-based company First Derivatives provides software solutions that have been adopted by satellite operators, enhancing data analysis capabilities. First Derivatives has an agreement with ESA to support the development of its Kx technology within commercial space applications, indicating their involvement in the space sector and data analytics for satellite applications. It would seem their contributions are crucial for satellite communications, significantly improving bandwidth and data handling.

6. Pioneering research in space sustainability

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium lead a number of projects within the space sector. Their work is vital in ensuring the long-term usability of near-Earth space and is closely followed by the UK Space Agency for policy development. The Observatory and Planetarium's ambitious strategy for 2021-2026 hints at their involvement in educational and community benefits related to space and science.

7. Attracting investment

Invest NI, Northern Ireland’s economic development agency, has been proactive in attracting aerospace investment, facilitating the growth of startups and existing companies in the aerospace industry. According to the Invest NI website international companies such as Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, BAE Systems, Spirit AeroSystems and GKN Aerospace are among the global OEMs and Tier One companies who benefit from working with Northern Ireland’s aerospace sector. International investors successfully operating in the region include Spirit AeroSystems, Singapore Aerospace Manufacturing, Raytheon Group, Magellan Aerospace, Thales, AVIC and RLC Group.

8. Northern Ireland in space policy

Northern Ireland contributes directly to the formulation of the UK's National Space Policy, ensuring that the region's interests are represented in wider UK space ambitions. The Northern Ireland Space Office (NISO) is involved in highlighting regional capabilities and facilitating dialogue and collaboration between Northern Irish companies and the space sector. NISO has been instrumental in developing the Northern Ireland Space Strategy, Capability Brochure, and NI Space Directory in partnership with InvestNI and the UK Space Agency45. Additionally, the Northern Ireland Space Leadership Council (NISLC) provides leadership to the sector and works towards aligning with wider National Space Strategy objectives4.

9. Space and aerospace strategy