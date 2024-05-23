90 long-serving Fire and Rescue Service personnel honoured at Coleraine ceremony

The awards for personnel based in the Northern Area Command, which covers Co Antrim and parts of Co Derry/Londonderry, were presented by Alison Millar, Lord Lieutenant of Co Londonderry.

The ceremony, which was attended by the NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings and chairperson of the NIFRS board, Jay Colville, saw 46 20-year service medals, 41 30-year clasps and seven 40-year clasps presented.

NIFRS Northern Area Commander Marcus Wright said: “Every colleague receiving their Long Service and Good Conduct Award has made a huge contribution to our organisation and the service we provide to the public, so this ceremony at Coleraine Town Hall is an important event for all of those recognised.”

1 . Awards Ceremony Watch Commander Tommy Torbitt (40 years’ service), Larne, is pictured along with NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings and Alison Millar, Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry Photo: NIFRS

2 . Awards Ceremony Watch Commander Jim Campbell (40 years’ service), Ballyclare, with NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings and Alison Millar, Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry. Photo: NIFRS

3 . Awards Ceremony Station Commander Alan Barr (20 years’ service), Ballymena, with Alison Millar, Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry and NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings. Photo: NIFRS