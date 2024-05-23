90 long-serving Fire and Rescue Service personnel honoured at Coleraine ceremony

The awards for personnel based in the Northern Area Command, which covers Co Antrim and parts of Co Derry/Londonderry, were presented by Alison Millar, Lord Lieutenant of Co Londonderry.
The ceremony, which was attended by the NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings and chairperson of the NIFRS board, Jay Colville, saw 46 20-year service medals, 41 30-year clasps and seven 40-year clasps presented.
NIFRS Northern Area Commander Marcus Wright said: “Every colleague receiving their Long Service and Good Conduct Award has made a huge contribution to our organisation and the service we provide to the public, so this ceremony at Coleraine Town Hall is an important event for all of those recognised.”
Watch Commander Tommy Torbitt (40 years’ service), Larne, is pictured along with NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings and Alison Millar, Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry Photo: NIFRS
Watch Commander Jim Campbell (40 years’ service), Ballyclare, with NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings and Alison Millar, Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry. Photo: NIFRS
Station Commander Alan Barr (20 years’ service), Ballymena, with Alison Millar, Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry and NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings. Photo: NIFRS
Assistant Group Commander Mark Cushnahan (20 years’ service), Glengormley, with NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings and Alison Millar, Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry. Photo: NIFRS