Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

FORMER Ulster Unionist councillor, Joan Baird MBE, has celebrated a special birthday milestone.

Joan, who served on Banbridge District Council from 1985 until it merged with neighbouring Armagh and Craigavon councils, had her 90th birthday last Wednesday (August 21).

A party was held at her son Robert and daughter-in-law Ellie’s home, with cards, presents and cake the order of the day!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daughter Catherine told the Chronicle that her mother still keeps up-to-date with all the latest news.

90th birthday celebrations for Mrs Joan Baird MBE, with daughters Catherine and Louise, and son Robert.

“She was elected as a councillor in 1985 and was on the council right through until it became ABC - so it was over 30 years,” Catherine recalled.

chairperson

“She was chairperson twice during that time and she was on numerous committees - from education and the fire service, to health and social care.

“Mum worked hard and did a lot for Banbridge, and she would still talk about being on the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She’s still interested in what goes on locally. I bring her the Chronicle every Thursday and she goes through it with a fine tooth comb!”

Joan has one son, Robert and two daughters, Catherine and Louise, as well as 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

“She still participates in local activities as best she can,” Catherine added.

“She enjoys going to the band concerts in Scarva on Sundays, and is still able to make it out to church.”

A “happy birthday” Joan from the Banbridge Chronicle!