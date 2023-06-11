Huge crowds descended on Carrickfergus on Saturday for the annual Royal Landing Festival.

The organisers have described the successful day – commemorating the landing of King William at Carrickfergus on his way to the Battle of the Boyne in 1690 – as ‘the best day ever’.

Set against the backdrop of the town’s medieval castle, the festival included parades, historical re-enactment, music and family entertainment.

As well as 4,000 participants, the long-running Orange pageant is likely to have brought upwards of 10,000 people to the town who enjoyed Saturday’s fine and dry weather.

After the event, the organising committee said: “We can’t thank you all enough for you support today! It was the best day ever, and we can’t wait to do it all again next year.

"A huge thank you to our funders, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, NI Lottery Fund, Clanmil Housing.

"A special thanks to Mid and East Antrim Events, Parks, Cleansing, Building Services teams, Assure and Secure security team, St John’s, GForce and the re-enactors who were excellent all day

"To all the amazing marching bands, lodges, re-enactments groups and of course the famous King William ||| and everyone who made the day what it was - THANK YOU”.

1 . Royal Landing Festival Stepping out along the route as part of the Royal Landing Festival parade. Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

2 . Royal Landing Festival The long-running Orange pageant marked the landing of King William at Carrickfergus on his way to the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

3 . Royal Landing Festival A section of Saturday's parade in Carrickfergus. Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

4 . Royal Landing Festival Short sleeves were the order of the day on Saturday Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye.