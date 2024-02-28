A brand new dawn for Sticky Fingers and the Imaginarium

Sticky Fingers new board of directors, Pictured are: Grainne Powell CEO (centre) and l-r Helena Young, Brian Cleland, Ann Marie McGourty and Caóilfionn Murphy O'Hanlon newly appointed Program Director. INNR0809

​The people of Newry and beyond were having none of it however and now Sticky Fingers and its Imaginarium is back, bigger and better than ever, with a brand new Board of Directors and a host of expansive programmes in the works.

​

New Board and exciting plans

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sticky Fingers' Imaginarium.

The new Board is made up of: Councillor Cathal King, Stephen McClelland, Tracey McVerry, Brian Cleland, Helena Young, David Hanna, Dan Gebski and Anne Marie McGourty, with Granine Powell (CEO) at the helm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Saturday, February 24 the Board convened at the Imagination Lab in Edward Street, to set out their vision for the year ahead, with lots of exciting future plans including further development of the upper building, collaboration with Newry Arts Festival and a dedicated Children’s Arts Festival later in the year and the Newry Reporter spoke to Grainne about the future.

“We're very excited,” she said. “We have a completely new team, a new Board, new direction and we're going through a complete rebrand. We're looking very much at how we can engage the whole community in terms of going forward, working with every sector, education, health and young people. But our focus is on ensuring that the young people and children of Newry are provided with opportunities now - but also in the future. So we're very excited that we have so many new, exciting projects happening at a cross-border level and also at a national level.”

Those projects include new partnerships with organisations in the south where Sticky Fingers are aiming to create more opportunities for young people to engage in creative practice right across the spectrum. The future looks bright and inclusive with projects planned in filmmaking, animation, gaming, 3D design, technology, evolving on an all-island basis.

People power

“I think it was very clear over the last couple of months that Sticky Fingers is very much owned by the people of Newry and is fully supported by the communities and by local families. And we want to work with our local families and our youth sector and our schools to ensure that we're reaching every child,” said Grainne.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last September Sticky Fingers announced the closure of the Imaginarium and the prospect of pulling out of Newry due to lack of funding and support, but happily they have found a way to survive.

“That didn't happen because of the support of the people in Newry, because of the local community who rallied around and stood up and spoke out and said no.

“Within 48 hours over 7,000 people had complained that we closed, demanding that we were given the support to reopen – not just from Newry but right across the north and south of Ireland.” And that support was not just vocal as the people spoke with their feet.

“Last week we had huge record numbers attending for mid-term that on two occasions we actually had to close because we were at full capacity. We carried out a survey and over 70 per cent of the visitors to the Imaginarium last week were travelling from outside the Newry and Mourne area. And they specifically stated they made the trip in because of the Imaginarium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Last week we took three busloads of children from Belfast, Lisburn, Castlereagh and Dundalk with special needs. We're working in partnership with the youth sector here in this area and also across the border and also the health services to ensure that we're providing programs for both children and young people and adults with disabilities who are using the centre.”

​

Sharing is caring

"It's become very much a shared space and following what happened last year we realised that we're not just providing creative programs, we're providing a community safe space.

"We're providing a lifeline to local people and we're here to provide that support.”

The Imaginarium, which first opened its doors at the Mill on Edward Street in 2018, shares the space with Caring Coins next door and it's been a really successful partnership with another much-needed service in Newry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Both organisations are complementing each other,” said Grainne. “They're developing a load of programs for young women, for men, for older people, so there's a real community spirit.

"And again, on the back of us closing down, the amount of community organisations, local businesses who've come in and have offered support is incredible. Thanks to the generosity of the Buttercream Shopping Centre, we're now developing a complete new installation for the summertime. ‘Kaleidoscope’ is going to be a complete new magical, intertwining, interactive maze that will open in the theatre.”

​

Silver Lining

So, there has certainly been a silver lining for Sticky Fingers since those dark days last year.

“A survey was carried out by the department on the Imaginarium and its future and on the back of that, 92 per cent of the people who responded stated that the Imaginarium is an essential resource and 8 per cent said it was important,” said Grainne.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Every day we're engaging with families and every day families have a story to tell how this venue has benefited them and changed their lives in some way. It's a space where children of multiple abilities can come together in a safe way together – and that's unique.”