A celebration of young people in the Archdiocese of Armagh in 33 photos

The ceremony in St. Patrick's Cathedral in Armagh celebrated the end of a two-year journey where 186 recipients “deepened their faith” and gave back to their communities through acts of service. Supported by their families, schools, and parishes, they were recognised for their dedication to others and to making a positive difference.
Archbishop Eamon Martin led the ceremony, with a warm welcome from Auxiliary Bishop Michael Router. The evening’s theme, ‘Love Changes Everything’, highlighted the power of love in overcoming challenges, especially those faced by young people today.
Archbishop Martin commended the young people for their dedication and encouraged them to continue being a light in their communities.
