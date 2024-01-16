A childhood as an evacuee in Aghalee is remembered in a new book
The book is entitled ‘Sandy Row Born and Bred’ by the late Gordon Freeman, who devoted a whole chapter to his experiences in the Aghalee area when he was evacuated there as a child during World War II.
The chapter is entitled, ‘The Farmer’s Boy’ which he certainly was not, and perhaps he would never have survived the country but for the close friendship he struck up with Teddy Dugan.
They were both pupils at Soldierstown School. The book tells of the adventures they had together.
The book will make a very important inclusion in the local history of the Aghalee and Soldierstown area.
The book is not for profit and any proceeds after the cost of producing the book, will go into community work in the greater Sandy Row area in Belfast.
The paperback book can be purchased through Amazon. There is also a Kindle edition.