A total of 18 bespoke cases were delivered to the children’s haematology and oncology ward at the Royal last Thursday.

Each contains a baseball cap, a ‘warrior’ backpack, a blanket and toiletries for the whole family.

It was an idea that Sara came up with: “The suitcases are a vital part of helping children with cancer and their families.

​David and Sara Watson deliver the first batch of B Positive suitcases to the children’s haematology and oncology ward at the Royal.

“If we can do one small thing to make their situation any easier, then we’re honouring Adam’s memory.”

LEGACY

Dad David added: “Adam just wanted to help other people and we are determined to continue doing that, so his legacy lives on.”

The Pinley couple explained that it has taken almost three years to see the plan come to fruition.

“It was lovely seeing Adam’s dream become a reality,” Sara admitted.

“We just wish he had been wheeling the cases on to the ward with us.”

David continued: “Because it’s something we’ve been working on for so long, it was a relief to get it over the line and see the first suitcases delivered.

“The feedback from families has been so humbling and they have been sharing their stories with us.

“The aim of B Positive is to provide every child diagnosed with cancer in Northern Ireland with a suitcase.

“We are just sad that Adam wasn’t there to witness it in person, but we know he is looking down from heaven.

“We are so thankful to everyone who supports B Positive and has made this possible.”

The Watsons are especially grateful to Tim Ferris, who was instrumental in the design, production and delivery of the cases.

“He is a huge part of the B Positive team and, without him, this would never have happened,” David commented.