With the event free to the public, the beautiful Causeway Coast will be the backdrop as the world’s best cliff divers battle it out on July 19 and 20 on the fourth stop of the series.

The choppy Atlantic waters of Ballycastle will prove both a danger and a delight for those competing. A stone’s throw from the legendary Giant’s Causeway, this stop comes at the mid-season point of the series and divers will be expected to contend with challenging conditions that will push them to their absolute limit.

Free to the public, tens of thousands of people will be expected in Ballycastle to witness a spectacle like no other, with the competition getting underway at 4pm on both days. A roster of 24 male and female divers will have to face down fearsome winds, before diving and twisting through the air from heights of up to 27 meters, plunging into the cold Atlantic at over 85 kmph.

Carlos Gimeno of Spain prepares to dive from the 27.5 metre platform during the final competition day of the fourth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Downpatrick Head, Ireland on September 12, 2021. Now the event is coming to Northern Ireland for the first time - to Ballycastle. Credit Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

Cliff Diving fans will fondly remember previous stops of Red Bull’s iconic World Series on these shores. The famous Serpent’s Lair in Inis Mór was the venue when the 2017 series visited. Two years later, Dublin hosted the event for the first time with a record breaking attendance in Dún Laoghaire. Most recently, the series headed back West to the cliffs of Downpatrick Head on its last stop in Ireland in 2021.

In what is the 15th season of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, all eyes will be on reigning champions Rhiannan Iffland (Australia) and Constantin Popovici (Romania), but there are sure to be plenty of thrills and spills throughout the season as the divers battle to claim the coveted King Kahekili Trophy.

The calendar of the 2024 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series includes stops in Athens, Boston, Oslo and Sydney.

