A flavour of Loughgall Parish barbecue and dance in 7 photos

Loughgall Parish hosted a enjoyable community barbeque and dance at St Luke's Parish Hall on Friday night (September 20).

Participants had a great evening with proceeds going to support the work of the Air Ambulance NI.

Here’s a flavour of the event in photos by Tony Hendron.

All smiles at the Loughall Parish community barbeque and dance from, Julie Calvin, Hollie Calvin, Gail Kelly and Kate Kelly. PT38-216. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Enjoying the Loughall Parish community barbeque and dance are Stephen Maginnis and Laura Millar. PT38-214. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Enjoying a burger at the Loughall Parish community barbeque and dance at St Luke's Church Hall are, from left, Christopher Woods, Thomas Walker and Rebecca Walker. PT38-210. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Having a great night out at the community barbeque and dance are, from left, Joy Vallely, Priscilla Anderson and George Anderson. PT38-211. Photo: TONY HENDRON

