Exactly 125 years ago, in March 1898, Draperstown Football Club held a concert in Draperstown Courthouse.

Joseph M’Nicholl had applied to the Drapers Company for the use of the hall and the Company later reported that “the premises were well cared and the conduct of the meeting was good”.

Records from that earlier period are scarce but it is known that a team from 1896 consisted of three M’Namees, two M’Glades, M’Cready, Brown, Hegarty, Diamond, Montague and Crilly.

At the next meeting of Ballinascreen Historical Society on Tuesday (March 7), the early years of football in the parish will be recalled by Pat Kelly.

Draperstown F.C. 1914.

Pat has a large collection of football memorabilia which will be on display and his presentation will be illustrated by numerous team photographs.

Moving forward to the 1920s/1930s period many in the audience will remember players like Alex Barclay, Mick Regan, Johnny M’Namee, Denis M’Namee, Matt Taylor, Marcus Taylor, Tom Phillips, Michael Kelly, John Joe Donnelly – not forgetting the legendary Matt Regan who played for Coleraine FC before moving to Belfast Celtic in the 1933/34 season followed by a successful term with Shamrock Rovers.

Returning to Draperstown to work in the family business he concentrated fully on Gaelic games playing a pivitol role in Ballinascreen’s heyday of the 1930s.

The second part of the evening dealing with Draperstown Celtic (formerly Draperstown Reds) from its formation in 1968 will be lead by Paul M’Callion.