‘A light has gone out in Portrush’ – just one of the hundreds of tributes paid to a decorated army nurse, mother and wife who died on Monday (February 24).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lt. Colonel Kerry Jane McFadden-Newman A.R.R.C, Q.A.R.A.N.C, passed away peacefully in hospital after a short illness, prompting an outpouring of grief and leaving a tangible sense of loss in the seaside town.

A funeral notice said that she was the “dearly loved wife of Guy, loving mother of Caoimhe, Fionn and Teagan, darling daughter of Alan (Fadge) and Maggie and loving sister of Noni.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lt. Colonel McFadden-Newman was the holder of the meritorious Associate of the Royal Red Cross (ARRC) which is awarded “for special devotion and competency in the performance of actual nursing duties…. over a continuous and long period”. She was also the holder of the Queen Alexandra's Royal Army Nursing Corps (QARANC) award which is given for exceptional service in military nursing.

Lt. Colonel Kerry Jane McFADDEN-NEWMAN A.R.R.C, Q.A.R.A.N.C.CREDIT IVAN MURDOCK

From a well-known family in Portrush, she was deeply involved in her local community. In January she performed in the pantomime Rapunzel with Portrush Theatre Company.

Ian Magee from the group said: “To say that a light has gone out with the passing of our dear, dear friend, Kerry, is an understatement and the devastation and desolation that has resulted is absolute.

"There are many words that could be used to describe Kerry such as loving, supportive, kind, happy, complete, robust, resilient, beautiful, respectful, creative but that which sums her up most is vivacious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The life was hanging out of her, she lived it to the full and she brought everyone along with her on a tidal wave of joy!”

Local traditional music group North Coast Trad posted: “All of us at North Coast Trad are sending our thoughts and prayers to Kerry-Jane's family. She was a cherished member of our club and will be sorely missed.”

Ballywillan Drama Group said its members were “deeply saddened by the passing of Kerry McFadden-Newman this week.

"A proud member of Ballywillan Drama Group in the 1980s and 1990s, Kerry lit up our pantomimes at Portrush Town Hall and later at Waterworld. More recently, she brought her infectious energy to Portrush Theatre Company, starring in countless pantos, most recently Rapunzel in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kerry had a heart full of fun, and a spirit that made every show that little bit brighter. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy of joy and laughter will live on in the memories of all who knew her.”

Canon Peter McDowell of Holy Trinity Church Portrush said Kerry had been a member of his church since she was a child and that he had baptised her three children there.

"Kerry was just full of energy, and kindness and efficiency,” he told the News Letter. “She was just good at her job, a kind person that put a lot into the life of the community in the local drama group.”

A service of celebration and thanksgiving for her life will be held in Holy Trinity Church, Portrush on Monday, March 3 at 2pm. A request has been made that anyone attending wear “bright and cheerful dress please”.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired for Alzheimer’s Society or Help for Heroes c/o Ivan Murdock and Sons, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine.