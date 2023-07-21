A look back at some amazing summer photos from the Newtownabbey Times archive
The weather hasn’t exactly been ‘scorchio’ over recent weeks across Northern Ireland, with rain forecast for the foreseeable.
By Russell Keers
Published 21st Jul 2023, 18:32 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 18:41 BST
But at the Newtownabbey Times, we’ve been having a look through the archive and reminiscing about some sunnier spells of weather we’ve enjoyed over recent years.
Here’s 10 photos of summer days from across Newtownabbey.
