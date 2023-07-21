Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Jennifer Solomon with Grace Kelly and William Surgenor in the water at Hazelbank Park during a heatwave in the summer of 2018.Jennifer Solomon with Grace Kelly and William Surgenor in the water at Hazelbank Park during a heatwave in the summer of 2018.
Jennifer Solomon with Grace Kelly and William Surgenor in the water at Hazelbank Park during a heatwave in the summer of 2018.

A look back at some amazing summer photos from the Newtownabbey Times archive

The weather hasn’t exactly been ‘scorchio’ over recent weeks across Northern Ireland, with rain forecast for the foreseeable.
By Russell Keers
Published 21st Jul 2023, 18:32 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 18:41 BST

But at the Newtownabbey Times, we’ve been having a look through the archive and reminiscing about some sunnier spells of weather we’ve enjoyed over recent years.

Here’s 10 photos of summer days from across Newtownabbey.

Naomi Davis leads the toddler fun at the Loughshore Festival in 2013.

1. Summer fun at the Loughshore Festival

Naomi Davis leads the toddler fun at the Loughshore Festival in 2013. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Clarissa McDaid and Georgia McDowell with Ruby Rose during the 'dog day' at Loughshore Festival in 2007.

2. Summer fun in Newtownabbey

Clarissa McDaid and Georgia McDowell with Ruby Rose during the 'dog day' at Loughshore Festival in 2007. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Enjoying the hot weather at Hazelbank Park over the end of May Bank Holiday in 2018.

3. Summer fun in Newtownabbey

Enjoying the hot weather at Hazelbank Park over the end of May Bank Holiday in 2018. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Residents helped to add a bit of colour to Whiteabbey during the summer of 2020.

4. Summer fun in Newtownabbey

Residents helped to add a bit of colour to Whiteabbey during the summer of 2020. Photo: Contributed

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Northern IrelandNewtownabbey