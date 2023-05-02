A look back at some of the big nights out across Newtownabbey
Newtownabbey residents have enjoyed a good night out over the years in venues including the Chimney Corner Hotel, the Standard and Ballyclare Comrades Social Club.
By Russell Keers
Published 2nd May 2023, 18:27 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 19:00 BST
With the three bank holidays across this month, it got us thinking about some of the legendary venues across the borough and the big events staged in them.
We took a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive to find pictures from some of the big nights out caught on camera.
