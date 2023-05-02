Register
Colin McCann and guests attending the Ophir RFC annual awards dinner in the Corr's Corner Hotel in 2010.Colin McCann and guests attending the Ophir RFC annual awards dinner in the Corr's Corner Hotel in 2010.
Colin McCann and guests attending the Ophir RFC annual awards dinner in the Corr's Corner Hotel in 2010.

A look back at some of the big nights out across Newtownabbey

Newtownabbey residents have enjoyed a good night out over the years in venues including the Chimney Corner Hotel, the Standard and Ballyclare Comrades Social Club.

By Russell Keers
Published 2nd May 2023, 18:27 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 19:00 BST

With the three bank holidays across this month, it got us thinking about some of the legendary venues across the borough and the big events staged in them.

We took a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive to find pictures from some of the big nights out caught on camera.

Hillary McKenzie, Ashleigh Turkington, Mandy Bartley and Margaret all having fun at the charity night for the Alzheimer's Society at Ballyclare Comrades FC Social Club in 2006.

1. Enjoying a night out

Hillary McKenzie, Ashleigh Turkington, Mandy Bartley and Margaret all having fun at the charity night for the Alzheimer's Society at Ballyclare Comrades FC Social Club in 2006. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Laura Green, Michelle Calford and Gemma Hadfield enjoy a quiz night in the Nortel Social Club in 2006.

2. Enjoying a night out

Laura Green, Michelle Calford and Gemma Hadfield enjoy a quiz night in the Nortel Social Club in 2006. Photo: Contributed

Carla Devine, Elaine Robinson and Kim Armstrong during the Ballyclare May Fair Queen contest at Ballyclare Comrades Social Club in 2010.

3. Enjoying a night out

Carla Devine, Elaine Robinson and Kim Armstrong during the Ballyclare May Fair Queen contest at Ballyclare Comrades Social Club in 2010. Photo: Contributed

David O'Reilly and friends attending the Ophir RFC awards dinner in Corr's Corner Hotel, 2010.

4. Enjoying a night out

David O'Reilly and friends attending the Ophir RFC awards dinner in Corr's Corner Hotel, 2010. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

