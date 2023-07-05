Register
A musical evening at First Lisburn to raise funds for NHS charities and RNIB

In August 2022 Tom Whyte, the Director of Music at First Lisburn Presbyterian Church needed emergency life- saving surgery and over a period of 10 weeks, thanks to the skills of the surgeons and nursing staff made an full recovery.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST

To say thanks to the staff of Ward 2 South Belfast City Hospital and the Lisburn Intermediate Care Centre, Tom has arranged a musical evening in First Lisburn Presbyterian Church on Friday September 22 at 7.30pm.

Artistes appearing are The Third Carrickfergus Band, Richard Douglas (Flute), Hayley Howe (Violin & Vocals), Nathan Howe (Clarinet) and Natalie Ward (Piano).

The concert will also honour the memory of Simon Dickey who was an excellent cornet player and member of the former Garvey Silver Band. Simon died, as the result of a tragic road accident, 20 years ago in August 2003. Simon was a fundraiser for the RNIB and Garvey Band ran several concerts in his memory to raise funds for the Simon Dickey Music Fund of the RNIB.

Third Carrickfergus Band. Pic credit: Third Carrickfergus BandThird Carrickfergus Band. Pic credit: Third Carrickfergus Band
The Third Carrickfergus Band is a Championship Band formed in 1958 and is conducted by Mr Brian Connolly who is a veteran bandsman, well known in Northern Ireland Banding circles.

Hayley Howe is well known in Lisburn, Northern Ireland and beyond. She is from a very talented and musical; family, who produced online videos during the pandemic lockdowns. Hayley will be playing violin and singing a selection of songs. She will be joined by son, Nathan and Natalie Ward, a piano teacher in Lisburn.

It is suggested that audience members attending would contribute a minimum of £10 each towards the fundraising for NHS Charities and the RNIB Music Project.

Hayley Howe, Pic credit: Hayley HoweHayley Howe, Pic credit: Hayley Howe
Natalie Ward. Pic credit: Natalie WardNatalie Ward. Pic credit: Natalie Ward
Nathan Howe, Pic credit: Nathan HoweNathan Howe, Pic credit: Nathan Howe
