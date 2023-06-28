Register
A new shelter is on the cards for dogs and puppies thanks to fundraising by Spar Lambeg

BARN Animal Rescue in Newtownards is planning to construct a new shelter to house pregnant dogs and new born puppies that need extra care and attention, thanks to fundraising by the Spar in Lambeg.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST

To raise the much-needed funds, the team at the Lambeg shop swapped out their usual uniform for a dress up day, raising over £900 for the charity.

BARN Animal Rescue is a Newtownards based charity which promotes animal welfare, rescuing those in need, providing care and rehoming when they are ready. Some dogs have also found a permanent home at the BARN.

Pictured presenting the cheque to BARN are Ross Magee, Kelly Jordan and Michelle Maxwell, who were lucky enough to visit BARN and see the vital difference their donation will make Pic credit: Spar LambegPictured presenting the cheque to BARN are Ross Magee, Kelly Jordan and Michelle Maxwell, who were lucky enough to visit BARN and see the vital difference their donation will make Pic credit: Spar Lambeg
Glenn Ford from BARN commented: “Our charity relies solely on donations, so support like this from Spar Lambeg is vital for us to continue what we do.

"We want to extend our thanks to the team and their shoppers for such generosity.

"All money the team have raised will go towards the construction of the new shelter.”

Lynn McCully, Michelle Maxwell, Kelly Jordan, Ross Magee, and Mandy Rodgers fundraising at Spar Lambeg. Pic credit: Spar LambegLynn McCully, Michelle Maxwell, Kelly Jordan, Ross Magee, and Mandy Rodgers fundraising at Spar Lambeg. Pic credit: Spar Lambeg
