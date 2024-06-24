A Night at the Races recalled in 28 photos from the Carrick area 2012-13

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jun 2024, 16:41 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 17:00 BST
A Night at the Races was a popular theme at sports clubs in the Carrickfergus area in 2012 and 2013.

Carrickfergus College PTA was fundraising with an event at Carrickfergus Cricket Club. Meanwhile, Carrickfergus Golf Club and Greenisland Golf Club were also hosting A Night at the Races.

First past the finishing post or still running, it was the taking part that counted as these 28 photos from the Carrick Times illustrate.

Mimi, Jonnie, Philippe and Donna Joffroy study their race cards in a bid to pick the winner at Greenisland Golf Club.

1. Race Night

Mimi, Jonnie, Philippe and Donna Joffroy study their race cards in a bid to pick the winner at Greenisland Golf Club.Photo: Ronnie Moore

Heather Lewis and Christine McDermott get ready for A Night at the Races at Carrick Golf Club in 2012.

2. Race Night

Heather Lewis and Christine McDermott get ready for A Night at the Races at Carrick Golf Club in 2012.Photo: Ronnie Moore

Patricia and Katie Bradley with Wendy Long at Carrick Golf Club for A Night at the Races.

3. Race Night

Patricia and Katie Bradley with Wendy Long at Carrick Golf Club for A Night at the Races.Photo: Ronnie Moore

Aaron Hunter and Adrian Hack at Carrick Golf Club in 2012.

4. Race Night

Aaron Hunter and Adrian Hack at Carrick Golf Club in 2012.Photo: Ronnie Moore

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:CarrickCarrickfergus