A poignant moment as local churches join together for the annual walk of witness in Lisburn city centre

On Good Friday, March 29, city centre churches came together in Lisburn for the annual Walk of Witness.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 16:31 BST

The annual Walk of Witness is a public demonstration of the Christians coming together to remind everyone of the ultimate sacrifice that Christ made for all mankind to receive hope and new life.

Representatives from the local churches carried a cross through Bow Street to Market Square, where a short service was held.

Rev Dr David Bruce (1st Lisburn Presbyterian), Rev Gareth Campbell (Curate - Christ Church Parish), Rev Lee Boal. (Curate - Lisburn Cathedral), Pastor Brian Agnew (Lisburn City Church), Shirley Carrington (Seymour Street, Methodist), Father Dermot McCaughan (St Patrick’s Chapel), and Archdeacon Paul Dundas (Christ Church Parish) were all involved with the service.

Sarah, Abaana Choir Director, and the children from the Abaana New Life Choir also took part in the 2024 Good Friday Walk of Witness in Lisburn City Centre,

The cross was carried through Bow Street to Market Square on Good Friday

Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

A Walk of Witness was held in Lisburn City Centre on Good Friday

Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Representatives from local churches helped to carry a cross through Lisburn City Centre for the annual walk of witness

Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

The children from the Abaana New Life Choir took part in the Walk of Witness service and performed in Lisburn Cathedral over the Easter weekend

Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

