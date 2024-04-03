A poignant moment as local churches join together for the annual walk of witness in Lisburn city centre

The annual Walk of Witness is a public demonstration of the Christians coming together to remind everyone of the ultimate sacrifice that Christ made for all mankind to receive hope and new life.

Representatives from the local churches carried a cross through Bow Street to Market Square, where a short service was held.

Rev Dr David Bruce (1st Lisburn Presbyterian), Rev Gareth Campbell (Curate - Christ Church Parish), Rev Lee Boal. (Curate - Lisburn Cathedral), Pastor Brian Agnew (Lisburn City Church), Shirley Carrington (Seymour Street, Methodist), Father Dermot McCaughan (St Patrick’s Chapel), and Archdeacon Paul Dundas (Christ Church Parish) were all involved with the service.

Sarah, Abaana Choir Director, and the children from the Abaana New Life Choir also took part in the 2024 Good Friday Walk of Witness in Lisburn City Centre,

1 . Lisburn City Centre Walk of Witness The cross was carried through Bow Street to Market Square on Good Friday Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

2 . Lisburn City Centre Walk of Witness A Walk of Witness was held in Lisburn City Centre on Good Friday Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

3 . Lisburn City Centre Walk of Witness Representatives from local churches helped to carry a cross through Lisburn City Centre for the annual walk of witness Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

4 . Lisburn City Centre Walk of Witness The children from the Abaana New Life Choir took part in the Walk of Witness service and performed in Lisburn Cathedral over the Easter weekend Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni