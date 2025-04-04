A promising Met Office forecast across the province for first weekend of April
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Plenty of sunshine is forecast by the Met Office with the favourable spring conditions continuing into next week.
Friday (April 4) is set to be pleasantly warm in any afternoon sunshine with a maximum temperature of 17 °C.
However, with the dry and mostly clear conditions a chilly night is in store with a minimum temperature of 4 °C.
On Saturday, according to the Met Office “all parts will have a dry day with plenty of sunshine” with maximum temperature 15 °C.
The good news keeps on coming with Sunday to Tuesday’s outlook for dry and sunny weather, “becoming warm across western counties but chilly overnight”.
So whatever you have planned, it’s looking promising!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.