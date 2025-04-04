A promising Met Office forecast across the province for first weekend of April

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2025, 12:27 BST
The first weekend of April is shaping up to be a perfect one for outdoor activities across Northern Ireland.

Plenty of sunshine is forecast by the Met Office with the favourable spring conditions continuing into next week.

Friday (April 4) is set to be pleasantly warm in any afternoon sunshine with a maximum temperature of 17 °C.

However, with the dry and mostly clear conditions a chilly night is in store with a minimum temperature of 4 °C.

A day trip, gardening, weekend away? The weather forecast is looking promising. Photo: National WorldA day trip, gardening, weekend away? The weather forecast is looking promising. Photo: National World
On Saturday, according to the Met Office “all parts will have a dry day with plenty of sunshine” with maximum temperature 15 °C.

The good news keeps on coming with Sunday to Tuesday’s outlook for dry and sunny weather, “becoming warm across western counties but chilly overnight”.

So whatever you have planned, it’s looking promising!

