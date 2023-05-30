A record number of almost 40 ladies met in Crumlin Masonic Hall for their monthly WI meeting, at the beginning of May.

After giving everyone a warm welcome, president Gwen was delighted to announce more recent successes for Institute members.

Many ladies had attended the Lisnagarvey Area Meeting at the end of April and had come away with a large collection of prizes as follows.

Baking (Tea loaf): 1st Eleanor Pinkerton 2nd Sarah Scandrett 3rd Iris Graham

A month of celebrations for Crumlin WI

Floral Art (Arrangement in a teacup and saucer): 1st Hazel Campbell 2nd Gwen Mackey

Craft (Handmade brooch): 2nd Gwen Mackey

WI Magazine article by a member: 1st Hazel Campbell

Magheragall Cup for the overall winner: Crumlin WI

The successful ladies were then presented with their trophies to great applause from their fellow members. Further congratulations should also go to Hazel Campbell, as the following week, she had more successes in WI competitions, this time at the Balmoral Show: 1st for a flower arrangement in a cup and saucer. 2nd for 4 flakemeal shortbreads.

Gwen also reported that a group of ladies had taken part in the ACWW walk at Antrim Castle Gardens, to help raise funds for the project ‘Rural women in action’.

She passed on everyone’s best wishes to Iris Graham who will be privileged to attend the ACWW world conference in Kuala Lumpur next month.

The guest speaker for the evening was Elaine Craig, a local reflexologist. Using secretary Linda McCullough as her ‘guinea pig’, Elaine demonstrated and talked about this therapy.