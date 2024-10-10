Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THERE was a full house as local artist Ann Feely officially launched her new gallery and studio in Banbridge last Thursday night.

The opening of Red Fine Art Gallery & Framing is the realisation of a long-held ambition for talented Ann, who is the artist behind a number of striking sculptures on display around the town.

VIP guest on the evening was musician Ricky Warwick, the lead singer of Thin Lizzy and Black Star Riders.

Other special guests included renowned artists Maddie McLean and Fiona McAlpine, as well as Ann’s arts agent Ray Haller, her friends, family, customers, her students and the director from Millennium Court.

​Ann welcomes guests to the official opening of her new Banbridge business, Red Fine Art Gallery & Framing.

Members of the Banbridge business community came along to show their support too.

Ann said: “I was pleased to see John McCourt, from McCourts Furniture, I hope to be doing work with them in the near future.

“I was also pleased to see the owners of AMAVI, a tattoo and piercing business in Bridge Street, such a supportive cool gang who really made the night!

“I was delighted that everyone in attendance officially opened Red!”

The attendees enjoyed Prosecco, nibbles, a red-themed cake and raffle prizes!

“I’m the artist and the owner of the gallery, but it’s not just my work on show,” Ann told the Chronicle.

“We have international artists, including Marta Z who is a celebrity artist and I have her exclusive to Red in the whole of Ireland. A-listers follow her and buy her work.

“Other artists represented at Red are Colin Flack, Keith Drury, Katy Jade Dobson, Michelle Wilson, Frances McKenna, Luke Spooner and more.”

Red Fine Art Gallery & Framing is located within Downshire Interiors - at 18 Townsend Street - but is a separate entity.

“I want to thank Eddie McAlinden, his wife Catherine, Sean, Rachel and all staff at Downshire Interiors for their help and support getting Red ready to open.

“I also want to thank my dearest friends for all their practical help, ideas and support in getting Red opened, along with my agent's help too.

“Thanks to all my family and friends for all their support and encouragement over the years.”

Ann added: “We also have artisan craft makers at Red. There’s jewellery, The Quirky Flamingo and Glassistudio.

“Giftware, original art and fine art limited edition prints also feature. Red also provides quality bespoke framing for art, photos, T-shirts, prints - we can frame anything!

“Some artisan craft makers include Misty Mournes, Nat Photography, SoulScapes, stitch n crafts, Shanmullagh Arts, Rachel Julca Designs and more!

“I have an arts studio upstairs but I also work at the window because it’s full of natural light.”

When Ann left art college 22 years ago, she recalled that she had “no direction” and didn’t know where her career path would take her.

“I ended up working in different arts organisations, which I thoroughly enjoyed and learnt lots from, but I was only able to paint on the side.

“I went full-time three years ago after lockdown and Covid and I haven’t looked back.

“I opened Red two months ago and it’s the best thing I’ve ever done - it’s been really busy.

“My gallery is all about accessibility; it’s affordable art. There’s no high brow here, I'm not like that - I believe art should be for everyone.

“My gallery is a welcoming space for everybody with all budgets - I'm also here to offer help, advice and mentorship to young emerging artists.

“I want to help the next generation and that’s why I teach art as well. I want to pass on what I've learnt. Giving back to the community is important for me.

“One of my aims is to make Red a hub for artists within Banbridge and beyond… for everyone to come here and be supported, whether emerging or established artists.

“I’m inundated with artists asking for advice and I'm more than happy to give it.

“I’m delighted to be in a position to be able to do it… I'm so excited about it.”

Ann is no stranger to Banbridge and has worked on a number of major art projects in the town, under her maiden name Ann McCall.

“The stainless steel sculptures in Solitude Park were my designs back in 2008,” she revealed.

“I won the public art tender for that and I was the lead artist and project manager.

“I also won the tender for the Gate Lodge Memorial Park at the old hospital site and designed the life-size bronze figures that are there, which depict a family being separated going into the workhouse.

“I know a lot about Banbridge as that two-year project involved researching the town’s history…how the old railway line went through Solitude Park and the old hospital being a workhouse for poor families in Banbridge at the time.”

Ann has also taught in the F.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio and in local schools.

She’s now putting her ‘art’ and soul into her new studio, gallery and framing business.

“I’m so delighted and so passionate about what I’m doing.

“It’s nice to have an inclusive happy space for arts, for artists and for people who admire art to come here and maybe do a class or workshop with me - there’s loads of potential!

“Our sign above the door for Red is in the colour electric blue - that was just an idea to turn art on its head! I'm rebelling against the traditional view of what a fine art gallery looks like!

“All the quality and exclusive artwork is very affordable with prices starting from £3 to £1600 and everything in between.

“We have gifts, cushions, lanterns, jewellery, fine art original paintings, felt pieces, prints and offer a bespoke framing service. It’s definitely worth calling in for a browse around.”

Follow Red Fine Art Gallery & Framing on Facebook and Instagram. You can also visit Ann’s website at: annfeelyartist.com