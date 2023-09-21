A remarkable Banbridge woman has been announced as a finalist in the Unislim Inspire Awards

A Banbridge woman has been announced as one of 12 finalists for homegrown holistic weight loss and wellness company, Unislim’s inaugural Inspire Awards.

She is one of three finalists shortlisted in the Most Inspiring Transformation category for their unique stories.

The category seeks to celebrate a member’s extraordinary transformation and full-time carer, Sandra Ferguson, was shortlisted for her efforts to improve her health and energy levels.

Sandra has achieved a 4st 13lbs weight loss since joining Unislim in July 2023.

Sandra before her weight loss. Pic credit: Unislim

Finalist, Sandra, said: “I’m honoured to have been shortlisted for the Most Inspiring Transformation category at Unislim’s first ever Inspire Awards.

“I first joined Unislim in July 2023 having noticed that my health was deteriorating, and my energy levels were incredibly low.

“Since joining, I’ve gotten my life, health and confidence back. I’m now walking an average of three to four miles a day and my energy levels are soaring.

“I hope that my story helps to inspire others to see that you can achieve anything with determination.”

Sandra after her weight loss. Pic credit: Unislim

Fiona Gratzer, CEO of Unislim, said: "We're thrilled to announce the twelve finalists who’ve made it to our inaugural Inspire Awards and to celebrate their life-changing transformations.

“To each of our standout finalists and thousands of members across Northern Ireland, we extend our warmest wishes for success. We look forward to unveiling our award winners in October.”