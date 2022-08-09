A royal treat for centenarians

All four are clients of home care company Home Instead Down and Lisburn and the celebration was organised by business owner Lynn Elliott.

The centenarians were joined by their daughters as well as two 99-year-olds who are also clients of Home Instead.

Guests enjoyed reminiscing and as well as the fabulous tea and had fun trying on crowns in recognition of the Castle’s royal connections.

Etta Girvan (standing); Joan Urquhart, Anne Campbell and Jeanie Moore (seated) with the Home Instead Team (standing), Lynn Elliott (centre)

The eldest of the clients attending was Joan Urquhart (106) from Belfast who said: “The secret of positive later life is to keep your mind active.”

Joan enjoys reading the Guardian to keep up to date with the news and doing crosswords.

Professionally, she was a higher education teacher, who later lectured at Jordanstown.

She travelled lots in her younger years, as far as Australia. Upon retiring she moved to Bangor and ran a B&B until she was in her 80s.

Joan Urquhart had an opportunity to try on one of the Queen’s tiaras.

Joining Joan was Anne Campbell from Carryduff who turned 100 just before the Queens Platinum Jubilee; 99-year-old Etta Girvan from Ballynahinch and Jeanie Moore, 105 years old from Saintfield.

Commenting on the special day, Lynn said: “What a privilege to spend the afternoon with these amazing women.

“I have a real soft spot for ladies of such a fine age.

“My own grandmother lived two decades with us at home from 83 to 103 years.

“I witnessed first-hand what positive later life looks like; contented ordinary days at home, where stress is low and quality of life is high.

“Granny helped in the garden if she was able, made the wheaten bread for the household every week, and right up to the weekend she passed away she swept the floor every evening after tea.

“She was my inspiration for starting this business providing care and support to clients at home.