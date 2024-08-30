A snapshot of life at Ballylumford Social Club 2011-13 in 21 photos
Published 30th Aug 2024, 18:23 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 18:31 BST
Ballylumford Social Club has been the focal point for many events and celebrations in the Larne area down the years.
And a search in the Larne Times archives has been rewarded with photos from fundraisers, darts events, cheque presentations, New Year celebrations and more.
Enjoy this selection of images from 2011 to 2013.
1. Club Call
Brian Hastings, Allene Hastings, Andrea Dummigan and Graham Conway in the Ballylumford Club for a Pretty 'n Pink and MacMillan Cancer Support night in 2012. Photo: Peter Rippon
2. Club Call
John and Rotha Baxter and Anne and Adrian Kearney see in 2012 in the Ballylumford Sports and Social Club. Photo: Peter Rippon
3. Club Call
Joining in the fun at the Pretty 'n Pink and MacMillan Cancer Support night at the Ballylumford Club in 2012. Photo: Peter Rippon
4. Club Call
Richard Caulfield, Denis McAuley and Alan McBride celebrating New Year in the Ballylumford Sports and Social Club Photo: Peter Rippon
