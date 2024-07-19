A snapshot of life at East Antrim Boat Club from 2007 in 23 photos

And while summer was the focal point for raft races and regattas, the club hosted other events throughout the year as these 23 photos from the Larne Times archive demonstrate.
The selection includes RNLI, Hospice and other charity fundraisers, plus prize recipients.
Fiona Grogan and Mandy Rodgers enjoying the East Antrim Boat Club Regatta in 2007. Photo: Peter Rippon
Attending a 'Murder Mystery Night' in 2007 at East Antrim Boat Club were (from left) Helen Minford, Norma Nixon, Kate Colman and Eileen Parke. Photo: Phillip Byrne
Juniors of East Antrim Boat Club pictured at the 2007 awards night with Commodore Mark Fekkes and Heather Fekkes. Photo: Peter Rippon
Attending the 2007 'Murder Mystery Night' at East Antrim Boat Club are Sheila Kingsnorth and Jacqueline Scott. Photo: Phillip Byrne
