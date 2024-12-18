A snapshot of life at Larne Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club 2011-2013

Published 18th Dec 2024, 18:36 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 19:01 BST
Larne Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club has hosted many community events over the past six decades.

A delve into the Larne Times archive found photos from events connected with the Factory Community Forum, Roddensvale School, Larne and District Pool League, Burns’ Night, Christmas and the club’s own 50th anniversary celebrations.

Hope you enjoy this trip back to the not too distant past.

Jay Murray with his Gran Iris, enjoying the childrens Christmas Party held at the Larne Rangers Football Club in 2011. INLT 51-809-BM

Jane Brown and Sarah McLeave helping out at the barbecue and disco in the Larne Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club for Roddensvale School Parents and Friends Association in 2013. INLT 22-418-PR

Larne and District Pool League secretary Scott Hutchinson with the semi-finalists in the SRM Services Individual pool competition held in the Larne Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club in 2013 (from left): Dee Irwin, Neil McKelvey (winner), Stephen McWhirter (runner-up) and John McClean. INLT 13-421-PR

Sarah-Jane Calvert and Jodie Houston at the X Factory talent show in the Larne Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club. INLT 45-344-PR

