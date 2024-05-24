A vital transport service for local people looks forward to its 20th anniversary
and live on Freeview channel 276
Founded in February 2005, Lagan Valley Rural Transport offers a vital service to everyone in the local urban and rural areas of the city.
Many people think of Lagan Valley Rural Transport as offering buses for local community groups, but it also provides much more than that, offering lifts to people who live in more isolated parts of the city or, due to disability, struggle to get to appointments.
Richard Dougherty, who recently took up the role of manager, has been busy meeting local community groups, politicians, and other services in the city, to highlight exactly what Lagan Valley Rural Transport has to offer.
He explained: “There are 11 community transport partnerships across the Province and we are funded by the Department for Infrastructure.
"We have found that people don’t really know about the service we provide so we are trying to let people know more about it.”
Aside from hiring buses and drivers to local community groups, Lagan Valley Rural Transport also offers a ‘Dial-A-Lift’ service for residents in the more rural parts of the city such as Moira, Hillsborough, Glenavy, and Stoneyford.
"The services we run help people get into town, to meet friends, socialise, do shopping, or get to medical appointments,” Richard continued.
"It is for people who live outside an urban area that isn’t well serviced by public transport or that have difficulty accessing it."
To use the service people pay a £10 membership fee and then it is charged at £3 for up to five miles and £4 for up to ten miles, considerably cheaper than having to get a taxi.
"It is affordable,” Richard said. “We cover the whole of the Lagan Valley area so people can travel from Carryduff to Moira if they so wish."
Lagan Valley Rural Transport also offers a service in the urban parts of the city for anyone with a disability.
"Disability Action provides 78,000 journeys a year in Northern Ireland and we provide the service in the Lagan Valley area,” Richard explained.
"We cover urban areas including Ballymacash, Hillhall, Old Warren, Tonagh, Knockmore, and even Colin, Lagmore and Poleglass which used to be part of the old council area.
"To use the service you have to be over 80, registered blind, or be in receipt of disability benefit PIP.
"You can contact Disability Action to register for membership.
"All of our buses have tail lifts and are completely accessible.
"We can take people into town to do their shopping or take them to the Lagan Valley Hospital for appointments, whatever they need.”
Richard is keen to expand the service and is looking for volunteers who could drive people to appointments in the city.
"We are always looking for drivers to give us more options,” Richard explained.
"We currently operate 8am-6pm during the week Monday to Friday but we want to open that opportunity up further,”
To find out more about Lagan Valley Rural Transport, email [email protected], or contact 028 92 62 2030.