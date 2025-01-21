A Walk into Light in memory of Portrush man Mac O'Neill rescheduled due to Storm Eowyn
Since his tragic death in a road accident in January 2021, Mac’s family and friends have undertaken a daybreak walk each year to raise funds for a different charity in his memory.
Posting on Facebook, they wrote: “Important Update: Due to the forecast of snow and ice, as well as debris from Storm Éowyn, we cannot guarantee the safety of all participants on the memory walk route.
"The tail end of the storm brings dangerous high winds, especially along the coast and at Ramore Head. For everyone's safety, we have decided to postpone the walk to Saturday, February 1st, starting at 7am at Kelly's Complex, Portrush. We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Stay safe!”
The charity walk will set off from the Kelly’s Complex in Portrush at 7am. Participants are asked to please wear high visibility clothing and/or bring a torch as the first half of the walk will be in darkness.
Donations this year will go towards the REACH Project in Portrush. They are a small group of volunteers in Portrush who “REACH out an arm of support and friendship to anyone, of any age, in need in the wider Portrush area”.
Donations can be made via PayPal to Lauren Quigley or in cash on the day.