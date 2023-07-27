If you have an idea for an event, or a special interest class, why not come along to the Kilcronaghan Community Association’s AGM on Monday, August 7, at 8pm?

Kilcronaghan, near Tobermore, is at the heart of rural South Derry and it is important that the services and support provided at this modern community facility meet the needs of everyone in the whole district.

There are also many volunteering opportunities for people of all ages. A wide range of social, educational, environmental, cultural and recreational classes and activities took place during the past winter and spring and it is important that as many people as possible attend the AGM to have their input into next season’s programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Refreshments will be served and everyone will be made very welcome.