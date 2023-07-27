Register
A wide range of social, educational and recreational classes at Kilcronaghan Centre

If you have an idea for an event, or a special interest class, why not come along to the Kilcronaghan Community Association’s AGM on Monday, August 7, at 8pm?
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 10:49 BST

Kilcronaghan, near Tobermore, is at the heart of rural South Derry and it is important that the services and support provided at this modern community facility meet the needs of everyone in the whole district.

There are also many volunteering opportunities for people of all ages. A wide range of social, educational, environmental, cultural and recreational classes and activities took place during the past winter and spring and it is important that as many people as possible attend the AGM to have their input into next season’s programme.

Refreshments will be served and everyone will be made very welcome.

It is hoped that there will be a good attendance at The Kilcronaghan Centre on that evening – further details on Facebook or telephone 7962 7826.

