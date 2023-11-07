Register
BREAKING

A1 reopens after incident involving lorry sheding load near tractor at Loughbrickland junction

Part of the A1, which was closed earlier after a lorry shed its load near a tractor at Loughbrickland, Co Down, has reopened to traffic.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 10:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Earlier this morning there was an incident on the south bound carriageway involving a tractor and a lorry. It appears the lorry was transporting large concrete pipes.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The A1 Southbound has now reopened following an earlier road traffic collision this morning, Tuesday 7th November.”

Related topics:PSNI