Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The campaigners, spearheaded by Monica Heaney and Ciara Sands, have recently stepped up their efforts and have urged the Minister for Infrastructure for a decision on the scheme.

Phase 2 upgrades aim to provide further safety improvements along the A1 between Hillsborough and Loughbrickland, including provision of new grade-separated junctions, the closing of all gaps in the central reservations, and the provision of continuous central reservation safety barriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 2002 and 2019 there have been 661 collisions and 41 people killed on the A1.

Patrick Brown MLA hands in the A1 petition to the Assembly.

Patrick Brown MLA said: “The A1 has posed immense safety concerns for a long, long time, and it is imperative that upgrades are progressed without any more delay.

“I was honoured and humbled to present this petition on behalf of Monica and Ciara in recognition of their tireless campaigning to improve safety in memory of Karl Heaney, who tragically lost his life on this road in 2018.

“I have made A1 upgrades a top priority during my mandate, and I will continue to outline this to the Minister in every way possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alliance councillor for Banbridge, Joy Ferguson, said: “We still have no clarity on whether the needed funding will be allocated.

“The closure of the central reservation and the erection of a safety barrier is just one example of a feature within the Phase 2 plans which would immediately help prevent further collisions.

“We simply cannot afford to see any more death, injury, or tragedy on this stretch of road, especially when the plans for much-needed redevelopment exist and are just waiting to be picked up.”

Monica Heaney added: “During my meeting with the Minister for Infrastructure, we were informed the business case was at an advanced stage and that a decision was dependent on budget approval from the Executive.

“When budgets are approved we will return to the Minister for Infrastructure asking for a decision to progress safety measures. We will not stop until this scheme is progressed.”