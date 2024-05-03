A5 crash: Funeral details for much-loved teenager Kamile Vaicikonyte are released

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Requiem Mass for 17-year-old Kamile Vaicikonyte from Tully Manor in Aughnacloy, will be held in St Mary's Church in the village at 11am on Saturday, followed by cremation in Lakeland's Crematorium, Cavan.

A death notice published in the Funeral Times website states the deceased will be reposing at the Funeral Home of BJ Martin, 11 Charlemont Road, Moy.

"Wake on Friday 3rd May from 10am to 10pm and Mass on Saturday 4th May are open to everyone. Cremation in Lakeland’s Crematorium is private, please," it reads.

17-year-old Kamile Vaicikonyet. Picture: Pacemaker Press

Kamile worked in a supermarket in Aughnacloy and was a sixth year student at St Ciaran's in Ballygawley.

In a tribute on Facebook, St Ciaran's College said: "The entire St Ciaran’s community is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our Year 13 pupil, Kamile Vaicikonyte. Our hearts go out to Kamile’s parents, sister and wider family circle; they are in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time."

She tragically died alongside 19-year-old Jamie Moore, from the Omagh area, in the single vehicle accident at Doogary Road, Omagh.

Dergview FC spokesperson described the club’s shock and sadness on hearing of the passing of past player of Mr Moore.

"Jamie played for our U17 BKYL team and played for Dergview 3rds in the Fermanagh & Western League over the last few years.