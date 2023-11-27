Aaron McKinney: police issue appeal to help locate man last seen more than two weeks ago
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person Aaron McKinney.
Aaron, aged 32 and from Dunmurry, was last seen in the Glen Road area of west Belfast on Sunday, November 12.
He is described as being approximately 6ft tall, of slim build, with dark hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone who has seen Aaron or know of his whereabouts, is asked to please contact police on 101 quoting serial number 391 of 24/11/23.